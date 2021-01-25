TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRUE. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist reduced their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

TRUE stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $527.76 million, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. TrueCar’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

