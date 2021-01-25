TrueFlip (TFL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,286.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $969,313.60 and approximately $1,286.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00073155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.18 or 0.00777377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00048336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.60 or 0.04217517 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017642 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.