TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

Tesla stock traded up $22.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $869.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,899,188. The stock has a market cap of $824.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $718.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.21. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $884.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,033 shares of company stock worth $82,793,823. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

