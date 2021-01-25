TrueWealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 1.1% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $257.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,843. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $156.17 and a 52-week high of $258.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.76.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

