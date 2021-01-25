TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,111 Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.1% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,278. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

