TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,800 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $173.11. The company had a trading volume of 115,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

