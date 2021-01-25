TrueWealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

BSCR traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.32. 5,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,471. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $22.41.

