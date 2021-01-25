TrueWealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.56. 2,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,281. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $137.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.78.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.