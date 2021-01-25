Truist Boosts Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $37.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s previous close.

OZK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.62. 52,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,572. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $36.24.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 15.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 16.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

