Truist Boosts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $20.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.41.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,131,000 after acquiring an additional 469,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,571,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,665,000 after acquiring an additional 195,632 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,465,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 161,489 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

