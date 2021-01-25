Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Reduced by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,948 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 29,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 227,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.