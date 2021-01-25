Truist Raises Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $326.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price upped by Truist from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BABA. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $319.78.

BABA opened at $258.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $699.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

