Truist Securiti Comments on SITE Centers Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SITC. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $13.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 113,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,163,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,237,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,143,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

