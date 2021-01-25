Truist Securiti Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 67.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 522,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 211,076 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 270.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 127,162 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 39.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 112,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.