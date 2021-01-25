TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Achieves Market Cap of $136,757.98

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 61.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $136,757.98 and approximately $18.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 61.7% against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00033986 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00149484 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000275 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010233 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

