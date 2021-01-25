TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Down 5.8%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.67. 884,309 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 520,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $643.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 7,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,034.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,024 shares in the company, valued at $683,249.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,285 shares of company stock worth $107,028. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 147.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.0% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

