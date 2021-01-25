Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Increased to $440.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target raised by Cowen from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $345.63.

TWLO stock opened at $392.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $398.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Twilio’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total transaction of $19,028,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.50, for a total value of $2,020,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,884 shares of company stock worth $63,443,211 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after buying an additional 2,264,733 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,691,000 after purchasing an additional 123,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,167,000 after purchasing an additional 210,365 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 216.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,534,000 after purchasing an additional 682,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

