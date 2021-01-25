Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Trading Up 14.9%

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s stock price rose 14.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 4,140,743 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,283,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $260.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,938,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,630,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $128,250.00. Insiders have sold 562,409 shares of company stock worth $687,210 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 98.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

