U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 80.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 457,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 260,196 shares during the period. Eos Management L.P. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 87.0% in the third quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 215,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 84,537 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLCA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 21,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,501. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $659.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

