UBS Group Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) a €76.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.06 ($91.84).

SAX stock opened at €73.05 ($85.94) on Friday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a fifty-two week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) Company Profile

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

