UBS Group Boosts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $400.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.28.

NYSE DECK opened at $319.88 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $336.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,915 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,820 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,787,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,037,000 after purchasing an additional 91,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 378,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,566 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

