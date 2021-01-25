UBS Group Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $230.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $219.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a neutral rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.38.

UNP opened at $207.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.76. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

