UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 928 ($12.12) price objective on the stock.

NG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,005 ($13.13) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid plc (NG.L) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,007.21 ($13.16).

Get National Grid plc (NG.L) alerts:

Shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) stock opened at GBX 875.80 ($11.44) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £31.08 billion and a PE ratio of 20.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 901.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 898.16. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.22%.

About National Grid plc (NG.L)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid plc (NG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid plc (NG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.