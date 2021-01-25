UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Holdings Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC grew its position in UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of UGI by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 268,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,236,000 after purchasing an additional 260,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,326,000 after purchasing an additional 259,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $37.18 on Monday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In other UGI news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

