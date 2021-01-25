UMA Price Up 18.4% Over Last Week (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, UMA has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for $11.88 or 0.00035529 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $661.35 million and $35.37 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00055515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00127063 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00074684 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00273412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00068422 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038490 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,306,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,681,659 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

