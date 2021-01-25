UMB Financial (UMBF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect UMB Financial to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UMB Financial stock opened at $75.18 on Monday. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other UMB Financial news, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $34,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $136,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,746 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,178.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,799 in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

