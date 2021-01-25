Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

UAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 549.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 55,516 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

