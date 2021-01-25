Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UNBLF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.88. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $143.35.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

