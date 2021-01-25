UNICORN Token (UNI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $59.00

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $34,686.14 and approximately $59.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded up 75.9% against the dollar. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00038910 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000103 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The Reddit community for UNICORN Token is https://reddit.com/