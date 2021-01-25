UNICORN Token (UNI) Trading 86.8% Higher Over Last Week

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $35,914.90 and $61.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 86.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000109 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The Reddit community for UNICORN Token is https://reddit.com/