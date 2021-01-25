UNICORN Token (UNI) Trading 86.8% Higher Over Last Week

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $35,914.90 and $61.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 86.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00035797 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005990 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Rupee (RUP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
UNICORN Token Profile
UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The Reddit community for UNICORN Token is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “
Buying and Selling UNICORN Token
UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
