UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP William Masters Ross Sells 84 Shares

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP William Masters Ross sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $18,560.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Masters Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, William Masters Ross sold 87 shares of UniFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total value of $17,899.38.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.00. 2,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,700. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $227.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.17.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in UniFirst in the third quarter worth $842,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

