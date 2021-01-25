Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,822 ($63.00).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,350 ($69.90) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) alerts:

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) stock traded up GBX 87 ($1.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,465 ($58.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,694. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,372.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,547.34. The company has a market cap of £117.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34.

About Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.