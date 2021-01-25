Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $477,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNB stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $118.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Union Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Union Bankshares Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

