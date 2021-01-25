uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.92.

QURE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

uniQure stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.83. 1,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,086. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($2.47). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.58 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. On average, analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $450,574.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $605,173.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in uniQure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in uniQure by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in uniQure by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of uniQure by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

