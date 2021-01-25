United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Head to Head Analysis

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and United Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A United Airlines -19.85% -54.29% -8.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and United Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A United Airlines 6 9 7 0 2.05

United Airlines has a consensus target price of $49.30, indicating a potential upside of 16.99%. Given United Airlines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Airlines is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of United Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of United Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and United Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $12.40 billion 0.06 $501.76 million N/A N/A United Airlines $43.26 billion 0.29 $3.01 billion $12.05 3.50

United Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Volatility and Risk

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Airlines has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Airlines beats KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as United Continental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to United Airlines Holdings, Inc. in June 2019. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

