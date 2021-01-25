UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $381,918,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,232,000 after acquiring an additional 321,008 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 876,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,224,000 after acquiring an additional 305,738 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 938,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $347.64. The company had a trading volume of 90,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,502. The company has a market cap of $329.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $347.64 and its 200 day moving average is $325.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

