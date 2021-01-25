Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 45,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.12, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 945,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after buying an additional 152,683 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 103.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.