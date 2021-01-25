Univest Financial (UVSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $65.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. On average, analysts expect Univest Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Univest Financial stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other Univest Financial news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $28,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $165,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

