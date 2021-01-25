Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for $4.49 or 0.00013062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $44.93 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00070180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.38 or 0.00739503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.01 or 0.04192086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016923 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

UQC is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

