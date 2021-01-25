US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Essential Utilities, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – US Capital Advisors issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WTRG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NYSE WTRG opened at $45.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million.

In related news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock worth $1,859,033. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 39.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,222,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after acquiring an additional 626,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 13.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,893,000 after acquiring an additional 228,223 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 24.5% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,225,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,341,000 after acquiring an additional 241,435 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,336,000 after acquiring an additional 71,730 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 52.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 940,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

