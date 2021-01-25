USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Trading Down 9%

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.92. 886,833 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 351,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.25.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $161.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.88 million. Analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.09%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,000.00%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $30,550.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack H. Brier purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Insiders bought 52,000 shares of company stock worth $57,200 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 406,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 23.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 238,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,029,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

