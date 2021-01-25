USD Coin Trading 0% Lower This Week (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $5.52 billion and $1.43 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.44 or 0.04267324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00023558 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 5,598,503,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,521,540,291 tokens. The Reddit community for USD Coin is https://reddit.com/