USD Coin Trading 0% Lower This Week (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $5.52 billion and $1.43 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.44 or 0.04267324 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00023558 BTC.
- Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001174 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Ellaism (ELLA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin (USDC) is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 5,598,503,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,521,540,291 tokens. The Reddit community for USD Coin is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “
Buying and Selling USD Coin
USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
