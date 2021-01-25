USDK Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.66 million and approximately $182.14 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00054414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00128916 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00072734 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00276239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00069167 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00037930 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

