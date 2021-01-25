USDX Achieves Market Cap of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007710 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007176 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 712.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for USDX is https://reddit.com/