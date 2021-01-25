v.systems Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, v.systems has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. v.systems has a total market cap of $32.85 million and $4.02 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

v.systems Profile

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,114,980,292 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,371,828 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

v.systems Coin Trading

