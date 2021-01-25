V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,804 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 242.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.37. The stock had a trading volume of 220,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,987. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.61 and its 200-day moving average is $157.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

