V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,116 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in DexCom by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.83.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,685,846.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,449 shares of company stock valued at $30,939,043 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM traded up $6.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $376.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

