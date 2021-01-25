V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1,736.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $201.45. 460,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,118. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $202.00.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.