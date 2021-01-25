V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,029,000 after acquiring an additional 57,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,739,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $926,569,000 after acquiring an additional 43,878 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.31.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,854 shares of company stock valued at $154,997,378. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $329.20. 383,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,130. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

