V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,660 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,151 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,100.3% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 723,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after acquiring an additional 709,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after acquiring an additional 675,636 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.81 on Monday. 3,434,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.